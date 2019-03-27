Smart Bets: Transgender Day of Visibility Community Art Show

In 2009, transgender activist Rachel Crandall founded the International Transgender Day of Visibility as a positive, celebratory holiday to contrast with the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a solemn and mournful occurrence in which victims of transphobic violence from the past year are remembered and honored. To ring in the festive occasion, Asheville-based advocacy group Tranzmission will honor local transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming artists on Sunday, March 31, by displaying their creations at the Taylor Art Gallery. The show begins at 1 p.m. and pieces will be auctioned starting at 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the featured artists, as well as Tranzmission, at the artists’ discretion. A 50/50 raffle will also be held to benefit the organization. $5-25 suggested donation, but no one will be turned away. tranzmission.org. Pictured, “Icaro19,” by Jékksyn Ícaro, courtesy of Tranzmission