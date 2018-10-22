Smart Bets: WestSound

Regulars of LaZoom’s Band & Beer Bus Tours as well as nonmobile area venues, WestSound has built a reputation across Western North Carolina for delivering fun, danceable musical parties. The Asheville vintage soul and rock quartet is composed of Regina Duke (vocals), Oscar Weston (guitar/vocals), Randy Weston (keyboards/vocals) and Michael Leyshon (drums). The group’s varied set lists may include covers of beloved songs by Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner, Sam Cooke, Prince, Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett, as well as hip-hop tracks from OutKast and The Notorious B.I.G. On Thursday, Oct. 25, WestSound heads to The BLOCK off Biltmore for an 8 p.m. performance. $5. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo courtesy of the band