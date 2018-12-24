Social dance highlights

The Asheville area is blessed with opportunities to groove and shimmy nearly every day of the week. Partner-dance highlights from 2018 included:

• A monthly Sunday afternoon family dance launched at Harvest House in the Kenilworth neighborhood, with circles, mixers and squares aimed at families with children. avl.mx/5gg

• Musicians Owen Cauley and Lory McClimans delighted gliding couples at a Sunday evening waltz at The Orange Peel in April. theorangepeel.net

• In June, Karen Jaffe (a local instructor) and Tate Di Chiazza (visiting from Argentina) infused the regular Saturday blues/fusion dance at Veda Studios with the spice of Argentine tango. vedastudios.com

• Iconic contra dance band Wild Asparagus kicked off the June Summer Soiree weekend, playing to a full house at the Old Farmers Ball Thursday night dance at Warren Wilson College. oldfarmersball.com

• Latin dance returned to MG Road in September on Tuesday nights. DJ Edi Fuentes provided tunes for salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia. (This event is not not currently being held.)

• The BLOCK off Biltmore was hopping in October with the Halloween Spooktacular, led by local band The House Hoppers. A costume contest and photo booth added festive flair to the regular Tuesday night event hosted by Swing Asheville. swingasheville.com

• Veronika Robinson of Kizomba Alegria, from Charlotte, led a vibrant and curious crowd in an Angolan-style kizomba workshop. The November event took place before the Salsa y Más monthly Friday social, hosted by 2umbao, at Veda Studios. vedastudios.com