Smart Bets: Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas

Days before the end of 2017, Tryon-based fiddler Jamie Laval scored a hit at Asheville Community Theatre with the sixth year of his Celtic Christmas program of winter solstice-centered music, dance, poetry and stories. Back at the venue on Saturday, Dec. 29, he’ll be joined by last year’s show’s veterans, including Irish step dancer Claire Shirey, bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Rosalind Buda and soprano Megan McConnell. Part of a North Carolina tour with stops in Sanford, Charlotte and Tryon, they’ll attempt to harness the holiday atmosphere of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Iceland alongside Eryn Jones on Celtic harp. The showcases also coincide with the release of Laval’s Christmas album. According to the fiddler, McConnell, Buda, Eamon Sefton (guitar) and Mairi Campbell (Celtic harp) have collectively logged more than 60 hours of studio time and “turned in some absolutely gorgeous performances.” The show begins at 8 p.m. $35-40. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo courtesy of Laval