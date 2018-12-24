Six occasions when geeks ruled WNC

Costumes and comic books, Batman: 2018 was a big year for geek culture in Asheville. Here are six nerdy events that brought out all the fans of sorcerers, superheroes and spandex:

• On Mother’s Day weekend, Well Played Board Game Café stayed open all night to host the Playing for Change Gameathon. Gamers gathered to compete and eat, and proceeds went to Helpmate Domestic Violence Services.

• The Asheville Comic Con took place at the WNC Agricultural Center on May 17. The event featured comic books for purchase, local artists and a costume contest.

• On July 28, the Asheville Anime Regional Convention held its fourth annual gathering at the U.S. Cellular Center, featuring local artists, celebrity voice actors and a massive cosplay contest.

• Asheville Scarefest presented its fourth game convention at the Montreat Conference Center, Oct. 19-21. Fans of Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder and more gathered for a weekend of horror-themed role-playing games.

• After a two-year hiatus, the Asheville Comic Expo returned with a vengeance. On Nov. 7, the convention took over both levels of the U.S. Cellular Center with comic books, video games, board games and a costume contest.

• The Wyvern’s Tale hosted its fifth annual Dungeons & Donations charity fundraising marathon, Dungeons & Donations 5: Encounter at Barrier Peaks, Dec. 7-8. Gamers donated money to slay mythical monsters during a live feed on Twitch.com. Spectators across the internet could choose to aid or oppose the adventurers by making donations through the website. All proceeds benefited Extra Life and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.