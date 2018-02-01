Submissions are being accepted for the 2018 Xpress poetry contest

Xpress announces a 2018 poetry contest in celebration of National Poetry Month and our four-issue Sustainability series in April.

Poets are asked to submit work around the themes of sustainability, environmental awareness and/or reverence for nature. Poems should be set in or in some way refer to Western North Carolina’s environs. Poems should be no longer than one typed page in a 12-point font and must be previously unpublished.

Submissions will be accepted throughout February. The contest will close at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Email the poem in the body of the message or as a Doc attachment to ae@mountainx.com. The subject line should read “Xpress poetry contest.” Include the author’s full name and contact information. Only one submission is allowed per person. This is no cost to enter.

Three winning poems will be determined by final judge Caleb Beissert. A poet, translator, musician and freelance writer, Beissert is a member of the experimental performance troupe Poetry Cabaret. He co-hosts and co-produces the Asheville Poetry Series. His book, Beautiful: Translations from the Spanish, adaptations of the poetry of Pablo Neruda and Federico García Lorca, was published by New Native Press in 2013.

Winners of the Xpress poetry contest will be published online, and at least one winning poem will be published in print in our April 18 Earth Day issue.