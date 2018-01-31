Smart Bets: Jazzville

While football fans hunker down for Super Bowl pregame hype and the kickoff for the game itself on Sunday, Feb. 4, area jazz fans will settle in for alternative programming at Isis Music Hall. Miles from the bombast of Justin Timberlake’s halftime show, Jazzville is led by vocalist Bronwyn Cronin and backed by the revered local ensemble of Zack Page (upright bass), Patrick Boland (piano) and Bill Berg (drums). Its repertoire consists of jazz standards and melodies from the Great American Songbook, including “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Nature Boy” and “The Way You Look Tonight.” The quartet’s performance will feature selections from its forthcoming album, Blue Skies, which was recorded at Asheville’s Seclusion Hill Studios. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. $12. isisasheville.com. Photo by M. Geiger
