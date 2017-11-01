Press release from Ms. Wheelchair N.C. state coordinator:

Asheville, N.C. — The Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina Pageant, is a nonprofit advocacy and activism organization. The annual pageant will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Hilton Hotel Biltmore Park in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina Pageant is seeking contestants that showcase the accomplishments and achievements of women who utilize wheelchairs for their daily mobility. Contestants are judged on their personal accomplishments and achievements since the onset of their disability, communication skills and participation in peer and civic groups. They are also judged on their public relation skills, advocacy for persons with disabilities, self-confidence, motivation, initiative and creativity.

The mission of the Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina Pageant is to work with local and state public policymakers and elected officials to increase opportunities in housing, employment, education and socioeconomic issues.

The Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina Pageant is celebrating 10 years and seeking sponsorships from businesses and organizations across the state of North Carolina to help support the pageant.

The winner of the Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina Pageant becomes the official spokeswoman for the disability community throughout North Carolina and represents the state at the national Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant to be held in Grand Rapids, Mich., the week of July 30–Aug. 5, 2018.

See www.mswheelchairnc.org or contact Ms. Wheelchair N.C. State Coordinator Brandee Ponder (brandee.ponder@mswheelchairnc.org ) for more information.