Press release from AARP:

Asheville, N.C. — In November, AARP in the Mountain Region will be playing a leading role in honoring veterans with a story-telling contest 25 Days of Honoring Our Heroes, an antifraud initiative called “Operation Protect Veterans,” and special discount promotions to make veterans’ lives a little more affordable.

During the month of November, AARP is recognizing everyday heroes during the 25 Days of Honoring Heroes Contest. Prizes up to $1,000 will be awarded to the winner. Go to 25daysofheroes.com for more info.

Operation Protect Veterans kicks off in November, which will help raise awareness of common scams targeting veterans. In addition, veterans can enjoy discounted AARP membership and other special offers. For a full list, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, come out and meet, honor and share with those who have served and are planning to serve at an informal intergenerational event. Guests include: ROTC students from area high schools, young military veterans, older veterans and Mountain Region AARP volunteers. Refreshments provided. From 3-5 p.m. at the Arthur Eddington Education & Career Center 133 Livingston Street in Asheville. Register by Nov. 10 online at aarp.cvent.com/cometogether or call 828-380-6242.