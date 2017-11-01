Press release from Carolina Mountain Club:
Asheville, N.C. — Carolina Mountain Club elected Randy Fluharty as president for 2018-2019 at its annual dinner. A former senior VP for the Biltmore Co., Fluharty brings organizational and local knowledge to the post.
“I grew up hiking with my dad in these mountains. I want to work on broadening the participation of our current members, so we can have more hikes, hike leaders and trail maintenance,” Fluharty says.
Barbara Morgan, current president, says, “Randy brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for the job. He was a great vice president for the last two years.”
Kate Dixon, executive director of Friends of the Mountains to Sea Trail, and Jim Hallsey, a former state trails coordinator, spoke to the group. This is part of the continuing celebration of the 40th anniversary of the proposal for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.
The Carolina Mountain Club is the largest and oldest hiking and trail-maintaining club in Western N.C. To find out more about the club, go to carolinamountainclub.org.
