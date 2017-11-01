Press release from Smoky Mountain Toy Run:

When the current Smoky Mountain Toy Run first began in December 1981, we were the one and only toy run in North Carolina. Our founders chose the first Saturday in December simply because of time. Starting the Toy Run was a spur-of-the-moment decision made at the end of October, but in order to have the event, they needed time to plan. Having the event on the first Saturday in December gave them the time needed to bring everything together. In the past 36 years, we have continued that tradition, but circumstances have changed.

Through those years, other groups have started their own Toy Runs in surrounding counties. In each instance, they are held prior to the Smoky Mountain Toy Run’s traditional December date. In recent years, we have witnessed fewer and fewer motorcyclists willing to brave the occasional harsh December temperatures, rain, snow and sleet to participate, leaving less toys and money to the charity we support.

Our goal from the beginning and today, is to provide as many toys and as much money as we can to those in need at Christmas time. With that in mind, and in the hopes of providing more, we have decided to change the date of the Smoky Mountain Toy Run to this first Saturday in November. In 2017 the Smoky Mountain Toy Run will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4. Starting as always at Kearfott Corp. and heading west on US 70, through Beaucatcher Tunnel and ending at City/County plaza in downtown Asheville.

This decision was made with the full blessing of those who started the Toy Run and the support of board of directors of Smoky Mountain Toy Run Inc. Our hope is that the weather will be more cooperative and that we can raise extraordinary quantities of toys and money to benefit Eblen Charities Saint Nicholas Project. Join us by participating in the “Oldest, Continuously Running Toy Run in North Carolina; the Granddaddy of them All!”

Gates open at 10 a.m., police-escorted parade leaves at 1 p.m. Admission: a new toy worth at least $15 or $15 cash per person. Food, event T-shirts, patches, 50/50, music and fun! All proceeds benefit Eblen Charities Saint Nicholas Project.

For more information, email info@smokymountaintoyrun.com or see the Facebook group.