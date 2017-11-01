Press release from Asheville City Schools Foundation:

The Billy Jonas Band will bring their award-winning, creative, interactive and soul-inspiring family benefit show to Asheville Middle School, 211 S. French Broad Ave., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 4 p.m. It’s “funky folk music for the whole family!”

Billy Jonas can engage and delight both young and adult audiences. It’s spirited, straightforward music that is accessible to anyone and everyone, regardless of age or cultural background. The big-tent festival quality of the Billy Jonas Band’s music facilitates connection and community while fostering inspiration and, most importantly, fun.

The Billy Jonas Band features guitarist/vocalist/industrial re-percussionist Billy Jonas, Ashley Jo Farmer (vocals, re-percussion), Sherman Hoover (bass, marimba,re percussion, vocals), and Juan Holladay (vocals, re-percussion).

Suggested donation: Adults: $10, Students: $5 , Children 2 and under: free. The event benefits to benefit mindfulness programming.

For more information, see the Facebook page.