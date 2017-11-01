Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:

“Many of them are young, sometimes in their early or mid-20s, returning from service in different parts of the world. Some seem older than their years because of all they have seen in war,” said Donna Turner, veteran certifying officer at Blue Ridge Community College. They are the many veterans who are part of the student community at Blue Ridge and they are among veterans to be honored, along with employees, at a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 9.

The ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Thomas Auditorium on the Henderson County Campus and will feature presentation of colors by East Henderson High School Junior ROTC, singing of the national anthem, and remarks by veterans Jason Baxley and Cliff Marr.

Baxley is a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class who served in the reconnaissance field of operations for more than 10 years with multiple overseas combat rotations. After retiring from service Jason became a Realtor, cofounding Prime Real Estate of Keller Williams Mountain Partners. He currently serves as a board member for Road Warrior Foundation, which specializes in providing adventure therapy for wounded and disabled veterans. Baxley also has a passion for welding and metal fabrication and is currently enrolled in Blue Ridge’s welding program.

Marr served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1977 and led Commanded Armored Cavalry Troop in Vietnam in 1969-70. He also served in Korea, Germany and the United States. He later taught ROTC at Old Dominion University. Marr is a founding member of CORPOINT, an organization that assists veterans seek formal education solutions and funding.

The ceremony is open to all faculty, staff, students, and the community.

For more information about the Veterans Day ceremony, contact Donna Turner at 828-694-1815.