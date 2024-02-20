Press release from U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards:

U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) announced today that his office is accepting submissions for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition from high school students living in North Carolina’s 11th district. The winner of the competition will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Edwards said, “The annual Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity for high school students in North Carolina’s 11th district to showcase their talent, creativity and passion. After seeing the incredible artwork from WNC’s budding artists during last year’s competition, I’m even more excited to see the art that this year’s contestants will create for all the visitors at the Capitol to see.”

After the Congressional Art Competition winner is selected, Congressman Edwards will hold a “Facebook Favorite” competition posted on his official Facebook page for the public to vote for their favorite piece of art.

The “Facebook Favorite” winner’s artwork will be displayed in Edwards’ Hendersonville district office, and the runner-up’s artwork will be displayed in his Washington, D.C. office.

Artwork submissions are due to the Hendersonville district office by April 24, 2024. Students can submit their artwork by dropping it off at the Hendersonville district office, shipping it to the district office, dropping it off at the students’ schools or contacting the district office to make other arrangements.

For details about the competition requirements, please visit edwards.house.gov/artcompetition or contact the Hendersonville district office with further questions at 828-435-7310.