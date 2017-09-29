4th Annual Eagle Run 5k to Support ADHD Awareness

BALSAM, NC—Tucked away in the small town of Balsam, N.C. is a place where kids with learning and attention issues can feel proud and accepted for who they are. In an effort to offer this experience to more children, SOAR invites the western N.C. community to help bring awareness to ADHD, a condition that affects more than 1 in 10 school aged children in the United States.

On October 21, SOAR is hosting its 4th annual Eagle Run 5k at Carrier Park. ADHD Awareness Month is celebrated each October, with events happening all across the country. The goal is to bring more awareness to ADHD, the number of children and adults that it impacts, and help eliminate many of the stigmas associated with the condition. All proceeds from the run will go to SOAR’s scholarship fund and will directly benefit youth and young adults diagnosed with ADHD and other learning disabilities.

“SOAR is the largest summer camp in the world serving youth diagnosed with ADHD,” says Executive Director, John Willson. “Support to the scholarship fund from this event will go directly to youth within our community who are diagnosed with ADHD and will give them the opportunity to experience an adventure that will last a lifetime.”

Unknown to many in western North Carolina, SOAR is an outdoor adventure based program specifically designed for youth with ADHD and other learning disabilities. For nearly 40 years, SOAR has served youth diagnosed with learning and attention issues through high-adventure programs, including summer camps, an accredited boarding school, and a GAP year program. Each program is specifically designed to build self-confidence, social skills, problem solving techniques, and a willingness to accept new challenges.

To register for the Eagle Run 5k, visit soarnc.org/5k. For those interested in volunteering, contact Andrea at andrea@soarnc.org.