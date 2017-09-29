Riverfront Redevelopment Update!

RADTIP Construction Information

Updated: September 29, 2017

Construction Schedule

The long anticipated draft construction schedule will be ready to share with stakeholders on Friday, October 20. We will use the Leadership Round Table meeting time for this meeting. Please join us to give feedback from 8:30-10 a.m. at 14 Riverside Drive.

Trees

In preparation for the construction of two miles of new (east bank) section of the French Broad River Greenway as part of the RADTIP project, the City’s contractors will be installing silt fence and removing trees in a section of the River Arts District starting 9/27/2017 and ending 10/17/2017. The City has a permit to remove approximately twelve small trees in the path of the greenway construction on property on the west side of Riverside Drive between the Smith (Craven Street) Bridge and Lyman Street.

Public outreach regarding tree removal began earlier this year, and included email notification to the RADTIP Construction Alerts list, and in person notification at several public meetings, including the Tree Commission. Over the course of three years of construction, the RADTIP plans include the removal of approximately five hundred trees. Over fifteen hundred trees (and thousands of new shrubs, grasses and forbs) will be planted before construction is complete.

In addition, the City of Asheville has funding through the Duke Water Resources Fund to complete a riparian restoration plan that will recommend additional landscaping and tree planting projects to consider after RADTIP construction; these projects are intended to improve water quality, provide shade for people and habitat for wildlife, and help keep Asheville’s air clean.

More Information

For maps, schedules and more information visit www.ashevillenc.gov/river . If you have specific questions about how this project impacts you, your business or your property please contact us. You can reach Stephanie Monson Dahl at the Riverfront Office at (828) 232-4502. Sign up to get email notifications.

