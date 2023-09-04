Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Department Patrol Officers are investigating a fatality collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Hendersonville Road Sunday afternoon.APD Patrol Officers responded to a hit and run involving a cyclist near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road around 1:12 p.m. on Sept. 3. The preliminary investigation indicates a cyclist was traveling southbound on Hendersonville Road in the turn lane when a blue sedan traveling northbound on Hendersonville Road attempted to pass another vehicle by utilizing the turn lane, resulting in a head-on collision. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.The cyclist was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, where they succumbed to their injuries shortly thereafter. Once next of kin is notified, further information will be released.The vehicle and driver were located later that night. Asheville Police Department Officers are continuing to investigate and will consult with the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges.
If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact APD at 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
