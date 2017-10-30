Press release from AAAC:
The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) is excited to announce the Buncombe County North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program subgrant awards to 15 organizations in fiscal year 2017-18. Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. AAAC serves the North Carolina Arts Council as a partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Buncombe County.
Awards are given to non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Buncombe County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in Buncombe County. Projects will occur between July 1, 2017 – May 31, 2018.
Congratulations to the following organizations.
Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre to present Asheville Fringe Festival
Asheville Choral Society to present Sing, Love, Dance!
Asheville City Schools Foundation TAPAS (Teaching Artists Presenting in Asheville Schools)
Asheville Community Theatre to present the Diary of Anna Frank
Asheville Creative Arts to present This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Asheville Music School Sound Education Outreach Program
Asheville Rhythm to present Asheville Percussion Festival 2018
Attic Salt Theatre Company to present Saturdays on Stage
Aurora Studio & Gallery to present Celebrating Zelda, Honoring the Life and Talents of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald
Black Mountain Center for the Arts for general operating support
Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center to present 2018 {Re}HAPPENING
Eliada Homes 21st Century After School with Roots + Wings Arts and Design Enrichment
LEAF Community Arts Delta House Jazz Band
Youth OUTright WNC, Inc. LGBTQ Youth and Activists in the South Photography Project
For questions or more information, contact Asheville Area Arts Council at (828) 258-0710 or email Janelle@ashevillearts.com
