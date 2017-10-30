Press release:

Book brings to light Mother Teresa as great example

William Murdock announces release of ‘Find Your Own Calcutta’

ARDEN, N.C. – In the context of a tumultuous and ever-changing world, author William Murdock recognizes that it has become more difficult to find a life of meaning and service. In his recently published book “Find Your Own Calcutta” (published by WestBow Press), Murdock focuses on Mother Teresa of Calcutta and other persons who have found their own Calcutta by finding a life of meaning in service of others.

“This book is written in the spirit of optimism and in the hope that the stories and thoughts that this volume contains would inspire those who may read it and to take heart, knowing that a life of meaning is so much closer than we might think,” Murdock says.

Aside from his 25 years of serving western North Carolina, Murdock reveals that his correspondence with Mother Teresa served a huge role in the making of the book.

“The examples in the book can be replicated and developed in their own lives as they can find that their calling and their own Calcutta is much closer than they think.”

“Find Your Own Calcutta”

By William Murdock

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 150 pages | ISBN 9781512799262

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 150 pages | ISBN 9781512799286

E-Book | 150 pages | ISBN 9781512799279

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iTunes

About the Author

William Murdock is the co-founder and CEO of Eblen Charities and the Eblen Center for Social Enterprise located in Asheville. He has been named an outstanding scholar in social enterprise by the National Biographical Institute of Cambridge England. His work with the Eblen The Children’s Pharmacy won national acclaim in winning the Peter F. Drucker Award for being the most innovative nonprofit program in the country and has been featured both nationally and globally. In 2014, he was awarded the Mother Teresa Global Prize for Peace and Leadership along with the noted author Dr. John Maxwell. For more information on or to schedule a book signing or appearance, readers may visit www.findyourowncalcutta.com or contacting the author at (828) 242-2848 or wmurdock0@icloud.com.

