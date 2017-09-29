From ABCCM:
ABCCM Seeking Donations for Heating Assistance, Cold-Weather Items
Cooler temperatures coming this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – As temperatures in Buncombe County are expected to drop at the end of the week, the need for heating assistance and donations of blankets and cold-weather accessories such as jackets, scarves, hats and gloves will now start to rise. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) is appealing to the community for donations of these items, along with funding for utility assistance as heaters will kick on in the coming weeks.
Donations of funds can be made online and directed to the Crisis Ministry, which provides assistance to more than 13,000 families per year and spends around $40,000 each month filling the gaps for those in crisis. A donation of just $100 allows the Crisis Ministry to keep the lights on for a family in need.
ABCCM’s Crisis Ministry provides more than just a temporary solution, however. The Ministry’s volunteer counselors seek to understand each family’s situation in a larger context and help the family find solutions that have long-term impacts.
“We are a listening ministry and our aim is to provide counseling that results in a solution,” says ABCCM Crisis Ministry Director Sheryl Olsen. “They feel loved and they feel like we listened. It’s not just a band-aid.”
The Crisis Ministry can help clients with 100 gallons of heating oil at a time, and with paying electric bills. Last year ABCCM provided around $443,000 in financial assistance for benevolence.
New or gently used cold-weather items needed include:
- Fall and winter jackets
- Blankets and comforters
- Sweaters, long pants and long-sleeve shirts
- Long underwear in all sizes
- Accessories such as shoes and boots, hats, gloves, scarves and socks
Donations can be dropped off at any one of ABCCM’s four Crisis Ministry centers or the Veterans Restoration Quarters (addresses, hours and contact information below):
Downtown Crisis Ministry
24 Cumberland Ave., Asheville, N.C. 28801
828-259-5300
M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
crisis@abccm.org
South Crisis Ministry
10 Buck Shoals Rd., Arden, N.C. 28704
828-259-5302
M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
crisis@abccm.org
Hominy Valley Crisis Ministry
1914 Smoky Park Hwy., Candler, N.C. 28715
828-259-5301
M-F 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
crisis@abccm.org
North Samaritan Crisis Ministry
403 Weaverville Hwy., Weaverville, N.C. 28787
828-259-5303
M-F 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
crisis@abccm.org
Veterans Restoration Quarters
1329 Tunnel Road, Asheville, N.C., 28805
828-259-5333
Open 24 hours for donation drop-off
vrq@abccm.org
