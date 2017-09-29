Allison Jordan, the executive director of the nonprofit Children First/Communities In Schools of Buncombe County, has announced her resignation from her position after 20 years with Children First/CIS. In her announcement, Jordan says she is leaving the group to take a position as Executive Coach with the statewide Communities In Schools of North Carolina, effective November 1.
“It has been a true privilege to work with Children First/Communities In Schools for the last twenty years and it is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation,” Jordan said in her announcement. “Children First/Communities In Schools will always hold a special place in my heart as they continue to advocate and support children and their families so they may succeed in life.”
Children First/CIS, which works to support underprivileged children across Buncombe County through education support, after-school programs and public advocacy, will begin its search for a new executive director over the next week.
For more information, see below or visit childrenfirstcisbc.org.
From Children First/CIS:
Dear advocates for children:
It has been a true privilege to work with Children First/Communities In Schools for the last twenty years and it is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation. It is time for me to take the next step in my journey. I am excited to have accepted a position as Executive Coach with Communities In Schools of North Carolina beginning November 1. I am not leaving Asheville and look forward to contributing and participating in our community in new ways. I am full of gratitude for the support and confidence I have received throughout my tenure with Children First/Communities In Schools and proud of all that we have accomplished. Thank you for your part.
Over the next week, the Board will begin its search for the next leader.
Children First/Communities In Schools will always hold a special place in my heart as they continue to advocate and support children and their families so they may succeed in life. I urge you to join me in continuing to support this important work.
Gratefully,
Allison Jordan
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.