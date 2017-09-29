Image courtesy of Children First/CIS

Allison Jordan, the executive director of the nonprofit Children First/Communities In Schools of Buncombe County, has announced her resignation from her position after 20 years with Children First/CIS. In her announcement, Jordan says she is leaving the group to take a position as Executive Coach with the statewide Communities In Schools of North Carolina, effective November 1.

“It has been a true privilege to work with Children First/Communities In Schools for the last twenty years and it is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation,” Jordan said in her announcement. “Children First/Communities In Schools will always hold a special place in my heart as they continue to advocate and support children and their families so they may succeed in life.”

Children First/CIS, which works to support underprivileged children across Buncombe County through education support, after-school programs and public advocacy, will begin its search for a new executive director over the next week.

For more information, see below or visit childrenfirstcisbc.org.

From Children First/CIS: