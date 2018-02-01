Press release from Aeroflow Breastpumps:

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare and a durable medical equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for breast pumps through insurance and the Affordable Care Act, today announced the launch of its national directory of lactation consultants. The Lactation Support Directory is available for free online and features over 600 experts available to help moms with breastfeeding questions. It will continue to grow and evolve as new professionals and groups are regularly added.

“Aeroflow Breastpumps’ mission is to increase the instances of breastfeeding nationally,” said Jennifer Jordan, Aeroflow Director of Mom & Baby. “Part of that commitment goes beyond simply providing the best equipment and extends to providing resources, support and the education needed to help more moms successfully breastfeed. Aeroflow’s new Lactation Support Directory provides moms with a convenient search tool to find local lactation professionals and groups who can provide support in a way that meets each family’s unique needs.”

Many parents already trust Aeroflow as their breast pump provider, and a Lactation Directory was a logical next step for the company to extend its client experience and improve post-purchase support for existing patients. Now, moms around the country will have access to Aeroflow’s database of lactation experts in their area.

With a variety of designations including International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), Certified Lactation Specialist (CLS), Certified Lactation Counselor (CLC), and Registered Nurses (RN), breastfeeding mothers now have a support community and an education destination as they begin their breastfeeding journey. Whether services are needed at a medical office or patient’s home, moms can identify and work with the consultant who best suits their personality, lifestyle and healthcare needs.

The Lactation Consultant Directory also provides a valuable avenue for industry experts and professionals to establish relationships with new patients and strengthen touchpoints with existing ones.

“I was eager to be a part of this unique resource as it enables me to provide even more comprehensive support to my clients,” said Glenni Lorick, IBCLC and Aeroflow Lactation Support Directory member. “I can facilitate getting a pump through insurance, and after the baby is born, ensure that breastfeeding goes well. Having access to an expert is important because we are specially trained to answer questions, help mothers and babies overcome obstacles and enable a successful breastfeeding experience.”

While Aeroflow Breastpumps’ Lactation Support Directory is already one of the most extensive databases of experts available for free online, the list of professionals will only expand as new individuals and groups are added. If you are a lactation consultant or support group, visit https://aeroflowbreastpumps.com/lactation-support-directory to submit a request to be added to the directory.

The Lactation Consultant Directory is provided by Aeroflow Breastpumps as a resource tool, and Aeroflow Breastpumps is not directly affiliated with any Lactation Consultant. Information should be used at the sole discretion of the individual. For questions around breastfeeding, email Aeroflow’s breastfeeding advocacy group at daniel.polich@aeroflow.com.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance and the Affordable Care Act. To learn more about Aeroflow Breastpumps and getting a breast pump through insurance, visit aeroflowbreastpumps.

About Aeroflow Healthcare

Aeroflow Healthcare was founded Asheville, NC in 2001 as a home oxygen provider, and has since grown to become one of the leading durable medical equipment providers nationwide. For three consecutive years, Aeroflow has been ranked on Inc. Magazine’s List of 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2017, Aeroflow was also awarded the HME Excellence Award for Best Home Medical Equipment Provider and has been recognized as a business offering top-notch benefits to employees with the Great Place to Work Award. Aeroflow is an accredited Medicare and Medicaid provider and accepts most commercial insurance. To learn more about Aeroflow Healthcare and getting medical equipment through insurance, visit aeroflowinc.com.