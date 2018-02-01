Press release from the Henderson County Department of Public Health:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Most of us usually think of others at Valentine’s Day. This year, smokers are being encouraged to think of themselves and how their lives affect their loved ones.

A Freedom from Smoking series will be offered at no cost at the A-B Tech South campus, 303-B Airport Road in Arden. The series will begin Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 6:15-7:45 p.m. and will meet weekly for seven weeks.

Trained facilitators will lead discussions to explore practical ways to handle the urge to smoke, friends and family who continue to smoke, building healthier new habits and other helpful tips. Quit Day is during week 4, with support and other helpful tips to follow.

The series, a resource book, and materials are free but you must preregister. To register or for more information call 828-694-6065 or email bclark@hendersoncountync.org. This Freedom from Smoking program is sponsored by the Henderson County Department of Public Health.