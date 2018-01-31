Press release from Interfaith Peace Conference at Lake Junaluska:

Juliane Hammer, Ph.D., is one of the keynote speakers at the Interfaith Peace Conference, which takes place March 1-4 at Lake Junaluska.

Hammer serves as an associate professor and Kenan Rifai Scholar of Islamic studies at UNC-Chapel Hill. She specializes in the study of American Muslims, contemporary Muslim thought, women and gender in Islam, and Sufism.

Trained in the study of Islam, languages and pre-modern as well as modern Muslim societies, her scholarly trajectory has taken her from research on Palestinian women and diaspora and return experiences through a decade of work on American Muslim communities intersecting with women, gender and sexuality in contemporary Muslim contexts.

She is the author of “Palestinians Born in Exile: Diaspora and the Search for a Homeland” (2005) and “American Muslim Women, Religious Authority, and Activism: More Than a Prayer” (2012), as well as the co-editor of “A Jihad for Justice” (with Kecia Ali and Laury Silvers, 2012) and the “Cambridge Companion to American Islam” (with Omid Safi, 2013).

The Interfaith Peace Conference at Lake Junaluska strives to advance the work of reconciliation and peace. Represented by a coalition of Jews, Christians, Muslims and other religious traditions, the event features workshops, music, prayer and lectures.

At the 2018 conference we will demonstrate the art of building bridges of Godly love and participating in holy conversation. We can agree to disagree with civility and respect while upholding the core values of our various traditions.

Learn more about the theme Meeting the Other: Can We Talk?