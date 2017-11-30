Science Pub: “Muscadines – A Southern Treasure”

AMOS presents free public lecture on December 15 with Chuck Blethen, Owner of Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard, and author of The Wine Etiquette Guide

ASHEVILLE, NC – November 29, 2017: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series. In the spirit of the season, Chuck Blethen, owner of the Mountain Grape School at his Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard in Marshall, N.C., and author of The Wine Etiquette Guide, will present “Muscadines — A Southern Treasure.” This program will take place on Friday, Dec. 15, at The Collider. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Blethen will take a detailed look at the Muscadine grape, a native grape to the Southeast. Throughout his presentation he will discuss how Muscadines differ from the 15,000 other variety of grapes found across the world, and review the differences in propagation, planting, training, trellising, pruning, harvesting and wine making with this hardy grape variety.

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Attendees are invited to enjoy light bites provided by Ingles and refreshments provided by Asheville Brewers Alliance before settling in for a fascinating night of science.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer, dog behavior, the neuroscience of bias, the value of Western North Carolina’s food systems, Neanderthals, and more.

The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions has partnered with the museum to co-host the 2017 Science Pub series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.