Press release from Community Foundation of Henderson County:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Community Foundation of Henderson County is pleased to announce that 85 new and 152 renewal scholarships are available for the 2018-2019 academic year. Scholarship applications open Dec. 1 and must be submitted by 5 pm, Jan. 31. Scholarship applications and additional information are available online at www.cfhcforever.org/scholarships.

Scholarships are primarily available for graduating or recently graduated seniors attending public, private or home school in Henderson, Transylvania and Jackson counties. The range of scholarships available seeks to support a variety of students and their higher education goals. Students applying for need-based scholarships must include a completed FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form.

Candidates selected for interviews will meet with the CFHC interview committee in April 2018, and recipients will be announced in June. Questions about scholarship opportunities may be directed to Wendy Hamil, Donor Services Manager at 828-697-6224 or by email at whamil@cfhcforever.org.

More than $5.59 million in scholarships has been awarded since 1984 to more than 1,200 students through CFHC’s scholarship program.

Since 1982, the Community Foundation of Henderson County has been helping people transform their philanthropic dreams into reality. Offering a variety of ways to give, donors are able to make lasting contributions to causes close to their heart. Learn more at www.cfhcforever.org or on the Community Foundation’s Facebook page.