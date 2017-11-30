Local visual artist Julyan Davis will partner with folk trio Mountain Bitters and new addition Elisa Faires for an exhibit and artist talk titled “Dark Holler: The Appalachian Murder Ballads” at REVOLVE on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

‘Dark Corners: The Appalachian Murder Ballads’ is an exhibit of large-scale narrative paintings touring US museums, with accompanying lectures and musical performances. The work explores America’s cultural mythologies. In particular, how folkways from the Scottish borders, traveling to the Appalachians in the 18th century, flourished in the wilderness, and expanded the frontier West. This fierce and proud folklore still affects us today, with its stereotyping of male and female roles, and its ready acceptance of violence as a form of retribution.

The show at Revolve on December 9 concludes a two part exhibit of the show, with accompanying performances by Mountain Bitters and Eliza Faires.

Julyan Davis is an English-born artist who has painted the American South for over twenty five years. He received his art training at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London. In 1988, having completed his B.A. in painting and printmaking, he traveled to the South on a painting trip that was also fueled by an interest in the history of Demopolis, Alabama and its settling by Bonapartist exiles.