Local visual artist Julyan Davis will partner with folk trio Mountain Bitters and new addition Elisa Faires for an exhibit and artist talk titled “Dark Holler: The Appalachian Murder Ballads” at REVOLVE on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
From event organizers:
‘Dark Corners: The Appalachian Murder Ballads’ is an exhibit of large-scale narrative paintings touring US museums, with accompanying lectures and musical performances. The work explores America’s cultural mythologies. In particular, how folkways from the Scottish borders, traveling to the Appalachians in the 18th century, flourished in the wilderness, and expanded the frontier West. This fierce and proud folklore still affects us today, with its stereotyping of male and female roles, and its ready acceptance of violence as a form of retribution.
The show at Revolve on December 9 concludes a two part exhibit of the show, with accompanying performances by Mountain Bitters and Eliza Faires.
Julyan Davis is an English-born artist who has painted the American South for over twenty five years. He received his art training at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London. In 1988, having completed his B.A. in painting and printmaking, he traveled to the South on a painting trip that was also fueled by an interest in the history of Demopolis, Alabama and its settling by Bonapartist exiles.
Davis will also host a studio open house Dec. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UNIT Z The Mill at Riverside 2004 Riverside Drive in Asheville.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.