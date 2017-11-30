Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

ASHEVILLE — Looking for a way to get active and have fun during the winter months? Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge your way into our Adult Dodgeball League. Your rise to dodgeball superstardom begins on Tuesday evenings starting January 16. Remember the hard rubber you got pummeled with during recess? We don’t use those. We use soft-centered balls to keep the hard impacts and injuries to a minimum.

The games will be played every Tuesday starting on Jan. 16 and runs through March 6. Balls start flying at 6:30 p.m. The season consists of eight weeks of fast-paced play. The eighth week will consist of the championship games for bragging rights and some awesome trophies. Sweatbands are encouraged.

Online registration is open now through March 6 at dodgeball.buncomberecreation.org Registration cost $25 per person during early registration (through Jan. 1); starting Jan. 2 the registration is $35 per person. All fees include a team shirt. Registration is open for up to eight teams; you can sign up as a single individual or assemble your own team of hand-selected dodgeball experts. League rules require teams have a minimum of six players on the court at all times.