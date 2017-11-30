Press release from UNC Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — UNC Asheville will hold its December 2017 commencement at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, at Kimmel Arena in the Sherrill Center on campus. Some 215 students are expected to earn their degrees in December.

Featured commencement speakers will include UNC Asheville Professor of Anthropology Heidi Kelley, recipient of the UNC Board of Governors 2017 Award for Excellence in Teaching; and UNC Asheville senior Tim Hussey, student body president and a member of the board of trustees.

Chancellor Mary K. Grant will preside over commencement for her final time before leaving the university to begin her work as president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston.

The Friday ceremony concludes a week of celebrations for the graduates, including Lavender Graduation recognizing LGBTQ students and allies, the Veteran Students Cord Ceremony, and Donning of the Stoles acknowledging accomplishments and achievements of students of diverse backgrounds. Graduates and their families also are invited to academic department and program receptions Friday afternoon.

UNC Asheville’s spring commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

For more information, visit news.unca.edu/commencement.