Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

ASHEVILLE — Asheville Regional Airport is pleased to announce that thanks to Duke Energy’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project and facilitation by Land of Sky Regional Council, two electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at the airport. AVL is one of more than 80 towns, cities and school systems to be awarded stations from the project.

“The airport is focused on customer needs, as well as sustainable energy in its operations,” said Lew Bleiweis, executive director. “The addition of electric vehicle charging stations is a good fit for the airport and for our region.”

The EV charging stations are located in the airport’s short-term parking lot, near the entrance to the new parking garage. There is no charge for use of the stations (although parking lot fees apply), and they are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

