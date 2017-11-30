Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

ASHEVILLE — Music continues to build houses and communities in Buncombe County thanks to the annual Warren Haynes Presents: The Christmas Jam. To date, more than $2.1 million in proceeds has built nearly 40 Habitat homes and helped offset infrastructure and development costs for entire Habitat neighborhoods in the Asheville area.

This year’s Christmas Jam House, being constructed with funds from last year’s benefit concert, is located on Jon Kraus Way in Arden. It is one of 21 houses being built in Habitat’s newest neighborhood. Upon completion, and after 200 hours of sweat equity, the Hutchinson family will purchase the four-bedroom house from Habitat and make it their home. They will repay a 0 percent interest mortgage over 30 years.

Dec. 6-8, Before the Jam, Lend a Hand volunteers will come from near and far to help build the Christmas Jam House and other homes in the Arden neighborhood. Local restaurants (12 Bones, Mellow Mushroom, Village Wayside Bar & Grille, El Rebozo Mexican Restaurant, and Chik-fil-A) will feed the helpers, and Merrell will again sponsor the signature volunteer event that is in its 11th year.

Kent Doobrow of Merrell says, “This is such an incredible event to be part of. United by a common love for the music, Before the Jam volunteers expand their Jam experience by volunteering on the Habitat jobsite. We encourage them to take that spirit of community involvement with them and engage in their own community in the future — whether that’s Asheville, or elsewhere.”

On Friday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m., Warren Haynes will join these volunteers, Asheville Habitat supporters, and the future homeowner family at the construction site for a short speaking program. (GPS: 34 Beale Rd. Arden, NC 28704) Afterward, Warren and the volunteers will raise the first wall of the Hutchinson family’s home. The media and public are invited.

And although the 29th annual Christmas Jam is sold out, there are still ways to get involved in the weekend of festivities and help Habitat: