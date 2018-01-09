Science Pub: “The Science of Cat Behavior”

AMOS presents free public lecture on January 19 with Dr. Anne Symonds, expert in feline behavior



ASHEVILLE, NC – January 8, 2017: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series. Dr. Anne Symonds, expert in feline behavior, will present “Fantastic Felines – Crazy or Misunderstood?” This program will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, at The Collider. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Symonds’ presentation will provide a fascinating glimpse into the world of domestic cat behavior. “Once we understand our felines, then we can look at them with a whole new perspective,” said Dr. Symonds, who will demystify some behaviors of domestic cats, including a discussion of how and why cats are the way they are.

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Attendees are invited to enjoy light bites provided by Ingles and refreshments provided by Asheville Brewing Alliance before settling in for a fascinating night of science.

Please note: This presentation is for humans only! Please do not bring your furry pets with you.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer, dog behavior, neuroscience of bias, the value of WNCs food systems, Neanderthals, and more.

The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions has partnered with the museum to co-host the 2017-2018 Science Pub series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.