Confederate Monuments – Their History and Their Future – Panel Discussion on Jan. 26 at UNC Asheville’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Image courtesy of UNC Asheville

As 21st century America continues to reconsider monuments, building and street names, and memorials of all kinds in public spaces in light of contemporary ideas about slavery and racism, OLLI at UNC Asheville will present a distinguished panel to discuss the history and the issues. Confederate Monuments – Their History and Their Future, will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at the Reuter Center on campus. This event is free and everyone is welcome.

Image courtesy of UNC Asheville

The panel will be moderated by UNC Asheville Assistant Professor of History and BPR radio host Darin Waters, and the panelists will include:

Deborah Miles, director, UNC Asheville’s Center for Diversity Education

Sasha Mitchell, chair, African American Heritage Commission for Asheville and Buncombe County; creator/editor of The Color of Asheville at colorofasheville.net

Steven E. Nash, associate professor of history, East Tennessee State University; author, Reconstruction’s Ragged Edge: The Politics of Postwar Life in the Southern Mountains

Dan Pierce, professor of history and NEH Distinguished Professor at UNC Asheville; author of numerous books on Southern and Appalachian history

Sheneika Smith, newly elected member of Asheville City Council; founder of Date My City. Image courtesy of UNC Asheville

This panel discussion is part of the More Than A Month series created by members of OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville, who have come together to promote and celebrate inclusivity at OLLI, develop partnerships with people of all backgrounds, and raise awareness among fellow OLLI members and the greater Asheville community of issues of concern to minority communities.