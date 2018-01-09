From UNC Asheville:
Confederate Monuments – Their History and Their Future – Panel Discussion on Jan. 26 at UNC Asheville’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
As 21st century America continues to reconsider monuments, building and street names, and memorials of all kinds in public spaces in light of contemporary ideas about slavery and racism, OLLI at UNC Asheville will present a distinguished panel to discuss the history and the issues. Confederate Monuments – Their History and Their Future, will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at the Reuter Center on campus. This event is free and everyone is welcome.
The panel will be moderated by UNC Asheville Assistant Professor of History and BPR radio host Darin Waters, and the panelists will include:
- Deborah Miles, director, UNC Asheville’s Center for Diversity Education
- Sasha Mitchell, chair, African American Heritage Commission for Asheville and Buncombe County; creator/editor of The Color of Asheville at colorofasheville.net
- Steven E. Nash, associate professor of history, East Tennessee State University; author, Reconstruction’s Ragged Edge: The Politics of Postwar Life in the Southern Mountains
- Dan Pierce, professor of history and NEH Distinguished Professor at UNC Asheville; author of numerous books on Southern and Appalachian history
- Sheneika Smith, newly elected member of Asheville City Council; founder of Date My City.
This panel discussion is part of the More Than A Month series created by members of OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville, who have come together to promote and celebrate inclusivity at OLLI, develop partnerships with people of all backgrounds, and raise awareness among fellow OLLI members and the greater Asheville community of issues of concern to minority communities.
For more information, visit olliasheville.com or call 828.251.6140.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.