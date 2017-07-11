Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (July 11, 2017): On Sunday, July 9 at approximately 1:06 p.m. a Volkswagen Jetta was attempting to enter the I-240 east on-ramp from Fairview Road, in front of the Home Depot, when the driver turned into the path of a Honda motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

This incident is under further investigation. We are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has additional information on the incident, to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.