News release from the Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department patrol officers are investigating a single motor vehicle collision that occurred Monday afternoon in East Asheville.

APD patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle collision with injuries near the 5 block of Wood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on July 22nd. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 Ford Taurus operated by John Drummond (11/27/1987) traveling south on Wood Avenue crossed left of center, ran off the road and then collided with a tree. Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision.

The driver and the occupant were transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries. Drummond succumbed to his injuries on July 23 at Mission Hospital; next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into this collision is continuing. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact APD at 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.