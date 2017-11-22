Press release:

Asheville Police Requesting Assistance from Public to Locate Zachary Ryan Harwood

Asheville, NC (November 22, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Zachary Ryan Harwood of Weaverville. Harwood has open warrants for Attempted Common Law Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery, Common Law Robbery, Assault on a Female, Simple Assault, Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Larceny and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Harwood is described as a white male, 36 years of age, 5’11” tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a white Subaru Outback displaying North Carolina tag DHP-3945.

Harwood is a known violent offender and we encourage anyone who sees him to exercise caution. His method of operation is to rush into a business, grab the cash register and flee by vehicle.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Zachary Ryan Harwood they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.