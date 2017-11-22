From Lenoir-Rhyne University:
A Lenoir Sax Christmas to perform holiday season favorites at LRU
HICKORY, N.C. – As part of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s 2017-18 Concert Series, Lenoir Sax returns to the Hickory campus for a program of Christmas favorites. Lenoir Sax will perform a delightful mixed offering of original holiday favorites on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in Grace Chapel.
For over 20 years, Lenoir Sax has been breaking the rules and making its presence known in the field of chamber music. They stand between the worlds of the old and the new presenting well-known melodies in a new format for audiences throughout the area.
The performance is free and open to public; no tickets or reservations are required. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. To learn more, visit lr.edu/publicevents or call the LRU Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828.328.7206.
Established in the fall of 2000, the Concert Series at LRU serves the University community and the greater Hickory area by providing opportunities to hear and interact with musical artists. The Concert Series promotes a talented array of artists each season and provides student access to concerts and recitals, artist lectures, and hands-on experience in master class settings.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.