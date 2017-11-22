A Lenoir Sax Christmas to perform holiday season favorites at LRU

HICKORY, N.C. – As part of Lenoir-Rhyne University’s 2017-18 Concert Series, Lenoir Sax returns to the Hickory campus for a program of Christmas favorites. Lenoir Sax will perform a delightful mixed offering of original holiday favorites on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in Grace Chapel.

For over 20 years, Lenoir Sax has been breaking the rules and making its presence known in the field of chamber music. They stand between the worlds of the old and the new presenting well-known melodies in a new format for audiences throughout the area.

The performance is free and open to public; no tickets or reservations are required. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. To learn more, visit lr.edu/publicevents or call the LRU Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828.328.7206.

Established in the fall of 2000, the Concert Series at LRU serves the University community and the greater Hickory area by providing opportunities to hear and interact with musical artists. The Concert Series promotes a talented array of artists each season and provides student access to concerts and recitals, artist lectures, and hands-on experience in master class settings.