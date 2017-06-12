Press release from APD:

On Saturday, June 10 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Housing Unit officers were conducing foot patrol in Livingston Apartments when an unknown person threw a large firecracker/explosive device at the officers, striking them. Four officers were taken to Mission Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.