Press release from US Forest Service:

Pisgah Forest, N.C., June 12, 2017 — There is an Emergency Food Storage Order on and within 1,000 feet of Avery Creek Road (FSR #477) on the Pisgah Ranger District. All food and food related items must be stored in a hard-sided bear-resistant canister, or in the trunk of a vehicle except when preparing and consuming food.

Items that are not considered bear resistant include ice chests, coolers, boxes, cans, tents, soft sided campers, and passenger areas of vehicles.

This order will be in effect until October 5, 2017.