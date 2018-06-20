Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Kamie Calhoun Seay. Seay was last seen on June 1, 2018, in Deaverview Apartments.
Seay is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. Her hair is currently colored bright red. She is possibly in, or attempting to get to, Cherokee, NC.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Kamie Calhoun Seay, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
For additional information, please contact Public Information Officer Christina Hallingse at (828)-259-5881 or challingse@ashevillenc.gov.
