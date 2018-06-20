Press release from Mars Hill University:

As Wells Fargo closes its Mars Hill branch, it’s leaving behind a piece of history. The bank donated to Mars Hill University a mural that documents historical images of the university and town. It has been displayed in the Mars Hill branch as part of the Wells Fargo Community Mural Program, which installs murals representative of the local communities where Wells Fargo operates. “Because of the history and because of the partnership with the university, we are really excited and proud to donate this mural,” said Neal DiQuattro, community banking district manager for Wells Fargo. “We hope the mural in its new home will continue to help people gain an appreciation for local history.”

The mural features historical views of the community, including the Old East Gate entrance to the university (then known as Mars Hill College) campus, 1930s Main Street, local businesses, and early residents. A historical map and Wells Fargo documents complete the design. Wells Fargo partnered with the university’s Southern Appalachian Archives in 2011 to create the mural, which also includes images provided by the Library of Congress and Wells Fargo Corporate Archives.

DiQuattro said the bank’s mural team also is working with the university’s archives staff to create a mural for Wells Fargo’s Weaverville branch.

The university will display the donated mural in Day Hall, where it can continue to be enjoyed by the Mars Hill community. For more information, contact Mike Thornhill at 828-689-1298 or mthornhill@mhu.edu.