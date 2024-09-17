Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robber who held up an east Asheville convenience store at gunpoint shortly after midnight.

APD officers responded to a convenience store near the 600 block of Swannanoa River Road around 12:04 a.m. on September 17th to investigate an armed robbery. Responding patrol officers arrived on scene, spoke with the victims, and reviewed surveillance video.

The investigation showed that a woman entered the store, brandishing a handgun, and pointed to the clerk to lay on the ground. The woman then took the clerk’s phone, walked behind the counter, and demanded the cash register be opened. The woman then left the store with cash and, shortly after, got into a vehicle and departed the area, heading east on Swannanoa River Road.

APD investigators say the suspect who entered the store is described as a black female, heavy-set, who was wearing all-black clothing, a mask, and sunglasses. The armed robber departed the store and got into a white SUV.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the suspect or the vehicle they were driving, to contact APD at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.