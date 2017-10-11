From the Asheville Police Department:
APD Requesting Public Assistance to ID Assault Suspect
*City of Asheville*
*Asheville Police Department*
*Asheville Police Requesting Public Assistance to ID Assault Suspect*
*Asheville, NC (October 11, 2017): *On October 4 at approximately 10:43 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to reports of a cyclist assaulting the driver of black BMW 320i on the McDowell Street bridge. The cyclist struck the victim several times with his bicycle helmet, kicked him and stole $80 and the suspect’s eyeglasses.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40-55 years of age. He has shoulder length gray/white hair and is believed to have a laceration about his left eye. He was riding a black bicycle with green markings. If anyone has any additional information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.