APD Requesting Public Assistance to ID Assault Suspect

*City of Asheville*

*Asheville Police Department*

*Asheville, NC (October 11, 2017): *On October 4 at approximately 10:43 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to reports of a cyclist assaulting the driver of black BMW 320i on the McDowell Street bridge. The cyclist struck the victim several times with his bicycle helmet, kicked him and stole $80 and the suspect’s eyeglasses.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40-55 years of age. He has shoulder length gray/white hair and is believed to have a laceration about his left eye. He was riding a black bicycle with green markings. If anyone has any additional information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.