Press release from the Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department (APD) has lost 84 officers since Jan. 1, 2020. As a result of the staffing crisis, several changes in officer response will go into effect immediately in order to improve response times for emergency calls made to 9-1-1.

APD officers will no longer respond to the following types of crimes:

Theft under $1,000 where there is no suspect information (this does not include stolen vehicles or guns)

Theft from a vehicle where there is no suspect information

Minimal damage and/or graffiti to property where there is no suspect information

Non-life threatening harassing phone calls (does not include incidents that are related to domestic violence and/or stalking)

Fraud, scams, or identity theft

Simple assaults that are reported after they have occurred

Reports that do not require immediate police actions and/or enforcement (information only reports)

Funeral escorts

Lost/found property

Trespassing where the property owner does not want to press charges Noise complaints made during normal business hours and after-hours may have a significant delay in response.