From North Carolina Folklife Institution:

The Spring 2021 Legends & Lore application process is open! Between now and May 3 you can apply to receive a beautifully cast roadside marker to commemorate the folktale or local lore, music or craft, or other tradition that makes your community who and what it is.

The North Carolina Folklife Institute is the Pomeroy Foundation’s state partner for Legends & Lore, and we are here to help you with your applications. Don’t hesitate to contact us (email sarah@ncfolklife.org) with any questions, or to talk about ideas for potential applications.

To apply, and read more about the process, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s L&L site.

To learn more about the North Carolina Folklife Institute, visit www.ncfolk.org and our Facebook page