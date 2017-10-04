Press release from Land & Lore Ecotours:

Few locals are aware of the intriguing archeological sites around Asheville that reveal thousands of years of Cherokee history. On Saturday, October 28th, 9:00 am-12:00 pm, Warren Wilson archeologist Dr. David Moore is offering a unique tour of Cherokee sites on the campus of Warren Wilson in addition to an exclusive visit of the college archeology laboratory. The event includes an easy 90-minute stroll along the Swannanoa River to visit several Cherokee sites, discuss history and culture of the Cherokees, and discover techniques used in archeological research. This tour is a potentially one-time opportunity provided through the collaboration of Dr. Moore and Land & Lore Ecotours.

The event is part of an affordable and family-friendly Fall Guided Hike Series, catering to Asheville locals. Besides the archeology tour, families and friends can join ecologist Dr. Jeff Beacham on Saturday, October 21st to discover the history and natural wonders of our famous Rattlesnake Lodge, home to conservationist Dr. Ambler. Guests will learn about Dr. Ambler’s critical contributions to the establishment of Pisgah National Forest and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Saturday, November 4th, geologist Mark Hostetter shares untold stories of gold, rubies, and sapphires along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The guide is a professional geologist with over 40 years of field geology and mining experience, and he loves revealing how mines and minerals impacted local history forever!

The Fall Guided Hike Series is FREE for kids, $30/adult, and dog-friendly (minus the archeology lab!) For more information and registration, visit the Fall Guided Hike Series of Land & Lore Ecotours, call 828-476-TOUR, or contact info@landandloreecotours.com