Press release from Children First/Communities In Schools:

Can you name at least 2 out of the 5 basic tastes perceptible to humans?

We can’t give you the answer, but we promise a “sweet” evening of fun, food, brews, amazing raffle items and great prizes at the 6th annual Children First/Communities In Schools (CIS) fundraising trivia night, sponsored by The Omni Grove Park Inn!

Trivia lovers can test their general knowledge, win great prizes, bid on silent auction items, have a chance to win amazing raffle items and contribute to a local non-profit at the 6th annual Children First/Communities In Schools (CF/CIS) “Are You Smarter Than an Elementary Student?” trivia night-fundraising event on Thursday, April 20 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Morris Hellenic Cultural Center, 227 Cumberland Avenue in Historic Montford, Asheville 28801. Teams made up from individuals, businesses and organizations will answer questions from local Quiz Mistress Emilie Travis on current events, pop culture, science, geography and more.

The challenge has been raised to take the title of “Best in Class” away from last year’s winning team, The Cathedral of All Souls “Holy Goats,” who took home bragging rights as well as passes to Navitat Canopy Adventures. Team recruitment is still open, so gather your smartest or most fun friends, family and colleagues, come up with a wacky name, and get ready for some trivia fun!

For $300, you can register a team of up to 6 people. Each team member will receive dinner from Zoe’s Kitchen, Corner Kitchen Catering and Del Vecchios; a complimentary beverage from Pisgah Brewery or Hi-Wire Brewery; a gift bag; the chance to win amazing raffle items and bid on great silent auction items like a weekend getaway in Charleston or a 2 night stay at the Renaissance Hotel downtown. Free childcare will be offered on-site for all team members, sponsored by First Citizens Bank. Costumes are welcome!

For $420 you and your teammates can be “Teacher’s Pets” and will get to sit at the front of the class, be first in line for food and fun, get partial credit for close answers, and even get extra credit opportunities! In addition to food and brews, each member of the Teacher’s Pet team will receive 5 raffle tickets for even more chances to win big prizes!

And finally, if you don’t want to join a team, but still join the fun and get all of the perks (silent auction, raffle, gift bag, complimentary local brew and food) you can sign up to be a “Cheerleader” for $30.

Go to www.childrenfirstcisbc.org to register a team or register as a cheerleader.

Event Details:

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with complimentary food from Zoe’s Kitchen, Corner Kitchen Catering and Del Vecchios. Choose between a complimentary local brew from Hi-Wire Brewing or Pisgah Brewing Company and bid on silent auction items donated from local businesses, restaurants, artists and music clubs. Silent auction items include a weekend getaway in Charleston, SC, or stay at home and be a tourist at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Asheville, complete with free passes to the Grail Moviehouse and gift certificates to local restaurants. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 9:00p.m. Free childcare is located on site for all team members.

All proceeds will benefit Children First/Communities In Schools (CIS) – a local non-profit with over 40-years experience of working with low-income children and their families to provide them with tools and information to build resiliency and sustainability. Children First/CIS is an organization that believes all children should have the opportunity to meet their full potential, and helps them meet this potential by providing services, educational supports and public policy advocacy in their homes, schools and communities.

“With one in four of our local children living in poverty and 54% of our students on the free and reduced lunch program-a leading poverty indicator, the need in Buncombe County is great,” says Allison Jordan, Children First/CIS Executive Director. “This event is a lot of fun and we all have a great time, but the funds raised during the event will go to help serious issues in our community.”

To register a team, find out more details or register as an audience member, contact Kate Frost, Children First/CIS Resource Coordinator at 828-214-5052 or go to www.childrenfirstcisbc.org.