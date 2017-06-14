Press release from the Tracey Morgan Gallery:

Please join us for an Artist Talk/Exhibition walk through with Photographer Rob Amberg. Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm.

Amberg will walk us through his current exhibition Staring, and discuss how this recent body of work relates to his oeuvre. There will be opportunities for questions after the talk.

Staring is a series of black and white portraits of bohemian youths by photographer Rob Amberg. For several years, Amberg has been photographing friends and acquaintances whom his daughter met while working on farms from Maine to California. These nomadic young people spend a great deal of time each year on the road, staying with friends, working to save money for their next trip. Their seeming impermanence appears in direct contrast to the fixed nature of the images themselves.

Amberg lives and works in Marshall, NC. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and NEA Grant recipient. His work is in the collection of the North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX and The Ogden Museum of Art, LA, among others. Amber has several publications including Sodom Laurel Album (2002) and The New Road (2009).

RSVP here.