Press release from Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project:
Farm Succession Planning Workshop
Date: Tuesday, March 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, 588 Chestnut Gap Rd., Hendersonville
Cost: $20 per person, includes coffee and lunch
In this half-day Farm Succession Planning Workshop we will work through three models for transitioning your farm enterprise and how to get the best return on investment from the business. Hear from farmers who are in the process of planning to transfer their land and business, alongside other professionals who offer business and legal expertise to consider when determining which model may be a fit for your farm.
Presenters:
Andrew Branan, Agricultural Attorney – Legal considerations before, during and after farm succession planning
Suzanna Denison, WNC Farm Link – covering multiple considerations in farm succession planning
Jillian Hishaw, F.A.R.M.S – covering raising capital with and without heirs as a succession model
Kimberly Hunter, Mountain BizWorks – farm enterprise evaluation
William Yeager, Real Estate Broker, covering internal rate of returns and land development partnerships
Register online or call 828-236-1282 to learn more and register over the phone.
