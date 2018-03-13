Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

Pardee UNC Health Care sports medicine providers will be onsite to assist runners at the 6th Annual Asheville Marathon & Half at Biltmore Estate on Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18. A Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics physician as well as Pardee certified athletic trainers and physical therapists will be present at Pardee’s booth on Saturday, and athletic trainers will be onsite Sunday. The staff will be available to evaluate acute, non-emergent injuries, perform minor wound care as needed, and help runners stretch and pre-tape before the race. Pardee’s team will also assess the weather in advance of the event to prepare for possible hyperthermia or hypothermia among runners. To learn more about the Asheville Marathon & Half, visit ashevillemarathon. To learn more about Pardee’s Sports Medicine program, please visit sports-medicine.

